January 30, 2017 at 5:36 am

SaferVPN Review 2017 – is safervpn the best vpn service for 2017? Find out via this comprehensive review article.

If you are in need of a very reliable VPN at an affordable price, then you’ll do very well with SaferVPN. SaferVPN gives you the opportunity to pick out of three different package options with simultaneous connection and discount bonuses along with the longer subscriptions.

Subscription Plans

The Basic plan priced at $4.99 permits you to use just one device connection on every session; perfect for individuals using just a phone or computer. On the other hand, the premium plan priced at 47.50 permits three connections. Small business owners and friend groups are also catered for with the Small Business Plan priced at $16.67.

Trial windows

In case you’re still skeptic about these subscriptions or will like to give their service is a try. You can go for their 24-hour free trial or money-back guarantee (two weeks). You can also take advantage of their referral program that gives you and your friend a free month of service.

Easy Payments

Payment on SaferVPN has been made quite versatile with availability in various pricing standards like Dollars, Euros, and GBP; and payments options available in Paypal, Mastercard or Visa card, Alipay or even bitcoin for those of us that’ll like to ensure anonymity.

Privacy and Security

SaferVPN enables users to pick their desired encryption protocol for use at any session to balance security and performance depending on the needs at that time.

SaferVPN Coupons

For those who like to save money on all their purchases, SaferVPN allows you to save lots of money with up to 65% discounts available. With a discount coupon, you have the opportunity to pay less on annual and semi-annual investments; and don’t forget the 2 weeks money back guarantee just if you are unsatisfied. Just imagine how amazing premium plans will be with a coupon!

In fact, let us look at this analysis (how beneficial SaferVPN is for your wallet); with a 65% discount coupon and the semi-annual plan, the initial monthly price will drop from $7.50 to $5.82 while with the annual plan, it might even drop to $4.99.

Forum reviews;

http://www.vpnforums.com/index.php?action=profile;area=summary;u=2634

https://forums.tvaddons.ag/members/91593.html

http://vpnschool.com/members/fastvpns100.135/

Online Presence

A major concern most people usually have when purchasing products and services online is the company’s online presence. This is because of the proximity social media channels give companies and their customers. However, SaferVPN is present on all the top social media websites i.e. Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter). They even went as far as creating a YouTube channel dedicated to providing their clients with instructional videos. A blog is also available that is filled with service updates, industry news, and tips.

Support

SaferVPN provides its users with continuous guidance and helps through their dedicated customer support. There are a lot of other helpful and supportive features like; the illustrated setup guides for mobile clients, and desktop clients. They also have a detailed OpenVPN walk-through.

Responses to questions (simple questions) are usually pretty easy and fast. Agents who are also very active dutifully answered queries or opened a support ticket on your behalf in case the questions need redirection or are too technical. Responses to tickets were received in just a few hours for simple queries and technical queries, on the other hand, might take a few days.All in all, our SaferVPN rating is 5 out of 5 and it is totally recommended.

https://twitter.com/safervpnreview

https://www.pinterest.com/safervpnreview/

https://www.instagram.com/safervpnreview2018/